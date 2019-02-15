‘The Flash’: “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd,” the March 5 episode of The Flash.

In a teaser for the episode, released earlier this week, we don’t actually see either iconic DC character come to fisticuffs, but it’s coming, as evidenced by Iris’ exclamation near the end of the promo.

It’s a face-off of fan-favorite villains that fans have been waiting for since well before The Flash‘s fifth season kicked off last fall. Showrunner Todd Helbing revealed at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel last year that the team up was coming and now, it’s here.

“We’re going to really try to get King Shark and Grodd [teaming up].” Helbing revealed, “probably in the second half.”

With both Grodd and King Shark being heavy on the VFX, it’s a task that will no doubt put the show’s award-winning VFX team to the test, but even as far back as 2015, the show’s VFX supervisor Armen Kevorkian was up to the challenge.

“[Grodd is] challenging, I’ll tell you for a number of reasons,” Kevorkian told ComicBook.com at the time. “Obviously , there’s a lot of eyes on something like that when you do it for television, you know, doing an animated gorilla, especially coming off a year when Planet of the Apes did what they did. So the challenge is more internal, where you’re nervous or like ‘How are we going to pull this off?” But again, I think with planning — and we’ve got an amazing team of talented artists — you sort of figure out as you go, what’s the best way to do this with the time and resources that you have.”

It will be interesting to see how both Grodd and King Shark end up in a position to battle it out in Central City, too. Grodd has been part of The Flash since the series premiere where he was namedropped in the pilot. He then appeared in both Season 2 and 3 and was mentioned in Season 4. Last we’ve seen of him in the Arrowverse was in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 3, though he was mentioned in Season 4. As for King Shark, he first appeared in The Flash‘s second season and appeared both in Season 3 as well as in a cameo during “Crisis on Earth-X”. As he had been in A.R.G.U.S. custody — it is assumed that’s where he remains.

You can see the official synopsis below.

THE ULTIMATE SHOWDOWN

When Gorilla Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) attacks Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find themselves teaming up with an unexpected ally to defeat – King Shark (voiced by David Hayter). However, when they hit a snag, they bring in Dr. Tanya Lamden (guest star Zibby Allen) to try to reach the man behind the shark, Shay Lamden (guest star Dan Payne). Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Certo.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Roswell New Mexico on The CW. “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” will premiere on March 5.