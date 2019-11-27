The Flash: Last Temptation of Barry Allen Midseason Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part Two,” the second half of a two-part midseason finale that will bring The Flash up to the doorstep of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The episode, which will air on December 3, sees Barry fighting the control of Bloodwork, leaving the rest of the team to work on keeping Bloodwork’s army subdued long enough to keep Central City from falling into chaos. Things sound pretty bad, and it’s really unfortunate that when barry was traveling back and forth in time looking at all of the millions of possible outcomes to “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” he didn’t see this one coming. Ah, well. We’re sure it’ll be fine.

Of course, it will be out of the frying fan and into the antimatter, as the following week, everyone will be squaring off against the Anti-Monitor. You can ckec out the official midseason finale synopsis below.

THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE TWO-PART MID-SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) battling Bloodwork (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy), Iris (Candice Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) fight to help Barry take control before he’s lost to Ramsey’s influence. Meanwhile, the rest of Team Flash fight to reclaim Central City from Bloodwork’s growing army. Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash returns for its sixth season this fall, pitting Barry Allen against new and old foes while on an apparent suicide run toward the destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. Way back in 2014, fans learned that — as in the comics — Barry Allen would give his life in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, helping to turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. That event would take place in May of 2024…or so we all thought. Due to some changes to the timestream during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s date with destiny has been moved up to December 2019, when all five of The CW‘s interconnected DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how Barry tries to outrun his fate.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Arrow.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.