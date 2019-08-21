Ezra Miller Says The Flash Movie Is Absolutely Confirmed

The DC Extended Universe has evolved in some pretty interesting ways over recent years, and The Flash solo movie is no exception. While the film recently got yet another new creative team, and does not currently have a release date, franchise star Ezra Miller has reassured fans that it’s happening. In an interview with W Korea, Miller was asked about his upcoming projects, and named The Flash among the ones that are “absolutely confirmed”.

“Well, I’ll tell you the ones that I can tell you about, because they’re absolutely confirmed.” Miller explained. “[They] are Fantastic Beasts 3… The Flash movie… I’m making more music with Sons of an Illustrious Father, the band I’m in. And I’m also making some music on my own.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the most recent updates around the film, this might not be a surprise, as IT director Andy Muschietti and Birds of Prey and Batgirl screenwriter Christina Hodson were brought on to the project last month.

“I can’t really talk about that… yet,” Muschietti said in an interview last month. “I really want to take a few months off after IT CHAPTER TWO and then regroup.”

For some, the question in the time since then has been whether or not Miller would actually stay onto the project. Previous reports indicated that the contracts for Miller and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher had expired this past May, although it later seemed as if Miller would shoot The Flash after Fantastic Beasts 3. This came shortly after news came out that Miller and previous writers/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein disagreed on the film’s script, leading to the actor crafting his own version with prolific comic writer Grant Morrison.

Even with all of these behind-the-scenes woes, it’s hard to deny that Miller is passionate about bringing Barry Allen back to the big screen, and these new comments will certainly stir up hope in fans of his DCEU portrayal.

“Nothing is ever certain in this world, but as certain as things get, we’re making a f-cking crazy-dope Flash movie,” Miller shared late last year. “It’s one of my great life dreams, and just the fact that we’re on the way—anyone who knows about Barry Allen knows he may arrive late, very late, but once he gets there, it’s all solved. We have to trust.”

Do you hope The Flash solo movie eventually becomes a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.