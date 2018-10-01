‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Poses With Grant Morrison

Fans are waiting to see Ezra Miller return to the role of Barry Allen/The Flash, but it looks like the actor is hanging out with DC Comics veterans in the meantime.

Grant Morrison, whose DC Comics work includes Batman, Doom Patrol, and two arcs of The Flash, recently shared a photo of himself posing back-to-back with Miller. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram FLASH MOB A post shared by GRANT MORRISON (@grant.morrison) on Sep 29, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

For diehard DC Comics fans, seeing Miller and Morrison together will probably be a delight, even though it’s unclear if Morrison’s work on the Scarlet Speedster will factor into the upcoming The Flash movie. The film, which is expected to begin filming in early 2019, will see Game Night and Horrible Bosses alums John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directing Miller’s version of the character in a Back to the Future-esque adventure.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his shit together like Superman does,” Daley explained in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

“It’s a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” Goldstein added.

“I met [Daley and Goldstein] recently,” Miller revealed at a convention appearance earlier this year. “They’re really, really, really cool guys. I really like their work a lot, and I think they’re really great.”

While the film’s plot and larger cast will probably remain a mystery for the time being, we do know that The Flash will finally introduce Kiersey Clemons’ portrayal of Iris West onto the big screen.

“Imagine if I said no? Imagine if I was, like, I’m cut out of the whole thing?” Clemons joked in a recent appearance on Conan. “We talked about it before though, so that’s not going to happen. I’m gonna be in The Flash… I’m Iris West!”

What do you think of this photo of Morrison and Miller? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.