The Flash Movie Adds Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Godzilla vs. Kong VFX Supervisor

After pitting the greatest heroes of the DC multiverse against Steppenwolf and Darkseid, and helping determine a winner in the ultimate monster showdown, visual effects supervisor John "DJ" Desjardin is set to take his skills into the speedforce with The Flash. The frequent Zack Snyder collaborator will presumably build on much of what he did in The Flash's scenes in Justice League, some of which were cut completely from the theatrical cut and restored for Zack Snyder's recent director's cut of the movie, to establish the look and feel of the character's powers and world in the solo movie from director Andy Muschietti.

The topic came up during the course of an interview with the trade website The Art of VFX, in which Desjardin admitted that he is currently in London prepping for the start of production on the Ezra Miller-driven movie. His involvement makes sense, given that the expansion of Barry Allen's role, and the way he interacted with the film's visual effects, was greatly expanded in the just-released Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The long-delayed film version of The Flash will take Barry into the multiverse, where he will reportedly meet, at minimum, the Ben Affleck Batman from Justice League as well as Michael Keaton's 1989 Batman and a version of Supergirl played by Daytime Emmy winner Sasha Calle. Kiersey Clemons will return in her role as Iris West, but Billy Crudup, who played Henry Allen in Justice League, left the film due to scheduling conflicts. Ron Livingston (Office Space) will fill the role instead. In what appears to be part of Warner Bros.' ongoing feud with actor Ray Fisher, the character of Cyborg has been removed from the film. Cyborg and The Flash were at one point described as being extremely close after the events of Justice League, since they were the ones who were both young and unprepared for the magnitude of that battle. Early drafts of the script reportedly also drew from the comics story Flashpoint, which features Cyborg as a major character.

The Flash is currently set to hit theaters in November of next year, touching off a new wave of DC movies and reportedly using its potentially-confusing multiverse hopping to clarify the status quo of the post-Zack Snyder's Justice League DC film universe. Whether any of that will also incorporate The CW's Arrowverse, where Ezra Miller's Flash made a visit during "Crisis on Infinite Earths," is anybody's guess at this point.