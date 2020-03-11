The Flash: Reverse-Flash’s Post-Crisis Master Plan Revealed in “Death of the Speed Force”

While Barry Allen has faced many foes over the years on The Flash, there is one enemy that tops them all. We’re talking, of course, about Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, the nemesis that has been at the heart of Barry’s story from the very beginning. While Team Flash hasn’t really interacted with Reverse-Flash since the Season 5 finale, the villain’s long shadow has increasingly been felt in Season 6, especially last week when Nash was warned that “he” was coming. This week, we finally find out what Reverse-Flash’s plan is and just how high the stakes could be for Barry and everyone he loves.

Spoilers for The Flash, “Death of the Speed Force” below.

Since the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Nash hasn’t exactly been having the best time. He’s been seeing “visions” of other versions of Harrison Wells and last week, he even saw the glowing red eyes of Eobard Thawne as he was warned that “he” was coming. When Cisco returns from his journey to catalog the changes in the world since “Crisis”, Nash reaches out to him and suggests that maybe doppelgangers have survived. He’s meaning, of course, his own experiences but Cisco won’t’ hear of it and brushes him off.

Later, though, when Nash is alone those red eyes return. Reverse-Flash makes his big play and possesses Nash, taking over his body, something that Cisco learns when he goes to apologize to Nash and agree to help him. This possessed Nash attacks Cisco but doesn’t have any of his speed powers thanks to his being in a non-meta body. Reverse-Flash is able to be subdued and locked in the pipeline and that’s when he makes his plans very plain.

Reverse-Flash wants what he always wants: to kill Barry Allen. He says that when he gets out of his cell he will kill Barry, then kill his family, then kill his friends including Nash. He also knows about the death of the Speed Force and knows that Barry will run out of his powers in just a few weeks which means he will soon have a perfect time to strike and finally exact his long-simmering revenge on Barry.

This chilling twist certainly solves the mystery of what’s been going on with Nash and his visions. It also makes good on a comment that showrunner Eric Wallace recently made about this being one of the biggest things the team has ever faced.

“[Cisco and Carlos] are not going anywhere,” showrunner Eric Wallace said at the time. “Cisco’s off on his journey to catalog the world, but he’ll be back very quickly And the information he learns out there in the world is going to help us solve one of the biggest things Team Flash has ever dealt with, and that involves the return of an old villain, which I won’t spoil.”

