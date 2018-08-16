‘The Flash’: Jessica Parker Kennedy Says One of Nora’s Secrets Will Be Revealed Early On

The latest addition to Team Flash certainly has a lot of explaining to do, and it sounds like fans won’t have to wait too long for that to happen.

Jessica Parker Kennedy, who will be reprising her role as Nora Allen/XS, recently explained what’s next for her character in an interview with Newsarama. As she explained, The Flash will sort of cut to the chase when it comes to one of Nora’s revelations — the reason behind her relationship with her parents, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

“Something has obviously happened for me to feel much closer to my father than my mother,” Kennedy explained. “It’s something you’ll find out relatively early on in the season.”

Kennedy and her The Flash costars have hinted at as much in previous interviews, teasing that Nora will be distant in some sort of way towards the younger version of her mother. While it’s anyone’s guess as to why that is the case – and if there’s a major comic event that’s potentially tied to it – Kennedy hinted that Barry and Nora’s bond will also be due to their shared personality traits.

“Personality-wise, I think she’s a lot like Barry.” Kennedy revealed. “Certainly, the way Barry was early on. She’s finding her footing. She’s goofy, she’s dorky, she’s very young spirited. She is prone to making mistakes and other people needing to clean them up. That’s just sort of where she’s at right now. She’s in the experimental phase of her life.”

But even with that in mind, it sounds like Iris will definitely be making an effort to get to know the future version of her daughter, even if that doesn’t play out exactly as expected.

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get to know her daughter who’s back from the future.” Patton shared in a recent interview. “And I think that, as we hinted in the finale last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora. Which we’ll get into later in the season, why there’s some distance in between the two of them. But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of Iris really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter, and figuring out why Nora’s kind of not into that.”

And either way, the dynamic between Nora and her parents will be just one of the obstacles in The Flash’s fifth season, with the young speedster possibly bringing quite a lot of problems from the future. Oh, and there’s also David Hersch/Cicada (Chris Klein) to deal with.

Are you excited to see what happens with Nora, Barry, and Iris in The Flash‘s fifth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.