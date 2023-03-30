The Flash "Partners in Time" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Partners in Time", the eighth episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 5th. The episode will see Team Flash dealing with a time anomaly that somehow ends up getting Barry and Iris stuck in an alternate reality. There are some developments for the rest of Team Flash as well, including some relationship challenges for Chester and Allegra. You can check out the episode preview for yourself below as well as the synopsis.

"STUCK IN THE PAST, RACING TO THE FUTURE – A seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) try to make sense of the confusion – and figure out how to get back to their reality. Chester (Brandon McKnight) admits a secret to Allegra (Kayla Compton) which makes things awkward between the two, and Allegra relies on Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to act as a buffer. Meanwhile, Khione (Danielle Panabaker) meets with an old friend of Team Flash. The episode was written by Sarah Tarkoff & Joshua V. Gilbert and directed by Ed Fraiman."

Who is returning for The Flash's final season?

The Flash's final season will also see the return of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle / Spartan, John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick, Teddy Sears as Hunter Zolomon / Zoom, Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West / Kid Flash, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said in a video after the final season announcement. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have, and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Partners in Time" will air on Wednesday, April 5th.