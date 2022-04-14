The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed in “Resurrection”

For the past few episodes on The Flash, Central City’s heroes have been trying to unravel the mystery of the Black Flame, a dangerous and deadly meta serial killer who uses “fire” so cold it burns victims to a crisp. Thus far Team Flash has sorted out that the killer isn’t just a metahuman using a power but may be the power — or rather the flames — themself, and that they are drawn to cryo signatures like Frost’s, but progress has been slow on figuring out how to stop the killer. The final moments of last week’s “Reckless”, however, offered a stunning twist when it was teased that the Black Flame might actually somehow be Ronnie Raymond, the long-deceased husband of Caitlin Snow. This week, Team Flash has to process that information, something that may see Caitlin clash with her friends. Need to find out what happened on this week’s episode of The Flash? We’ve got you covered with our recap, but just know there are full spoilers beyond this point for “Reckless”.

2012. Ronnie runs into Caitlin in the lab and needs her to treat an injury. It’s their first time meeting. They form a connection while chatting as she dresses his burn. In the present, the Black Flame talks to Caitlin and she asks it to tell her how to save him, but it vanishes. In Coast City, Iris has no idea what happened to Tinya’s mom and continues to have an attack. Sue goes to call Barry, but her cell phone vanishes in temporal energy. Sue tells Tinya to flee.

Team Flash goes over some additional possible victims of Black Flame, and they realize that it’s possible the killer has been out there longer than they realize. They’ve started to formulate a plan, and Caitlin shows up and says she knows the Black Flame wants her. She also recognizes the victims. They’re all somehow connected to Caitlin. She reveals that the fire is Ronnie, and he wants her to save him.

Caitlin starts sharing the proof she has that the Black Flame is actually Ronnie while also giving a brief recap of how Ronnie died. She also says that she doesn’t think that Ronnie is in control, that his death flooded his brain with essentially grief hormones that has left him craving grief to survive, hence the killings. Caitlin also thinks that the device they used initially to separate Ronnie from Stein — the quantum splicer — is what they need to fix him.

Barry is skeptical. He goes and talks to Caitlin and tells her to not jump to conclusions and slow down. Even with the science, he is worried that Caitlin is being manipulated. Caitlin is still convinced that Ronnie needs their help. She also realizes she needs to talk to her boyfriend. Caitlin goes to talk to him and tells him everything. She says they should stop seeing each other until she saves Ronnie, but Marcus has questions about what will happen when she does. They break up. At STAR Labs, Frost talks to Barry who is still skeptical. He thinks that it is all too good to be true. Frost is a little skeptical, too, but she has Caitlin’s back and reminds Barry he’d do the same if it were Iris.

Allegra walks in and sees Chester livestreaming the technology for the splicer to the internet. She has major concerns and suggests he moderate what he’s sharing — but Chester disagrees. He thinks information should be widespread and free. Allegra points out that people could try to resurrect the dead and that’s something that people should not be doing. Chester eventually agrees and shuts off the livestream. Elsewhere, Cecile can hear Black Flame asking, “where is she?” Barry comes to Cecile’s aid, and she tells him that the fire talked to her but is not actually there. She confirms that she could sense Ronnie, but that he doesn’t want to be brought back. He wants to die. Barry and Cecile tell Caitlin, but she doesn’t believe them and says she will help him herself even if they won’t.

In the present, in Coast City, Sue and Iris are back at the hotel. Iris is getting worse. Tinya shows up making accusations and she attacks Iris, using her powers on her to make Iris vanish before leaving herself. In Central City, Team Flash decides how they are going to end Ronnie’s pain and contain the Black Flame. They can’t even try the splicer because Ronnie is just ready to go on. Frost goes to talk to Caitlin.

Flashback. Ronnie and Caitlin are getting ready to go on a getaway for their one-year dating anniversary. They end up stranded in a snowstorm. Turns out, Caitlin had planned to propose to Ronnie. He also planned to propose to her. They both get on their knees and say yes. In the present, Frost tells Caitlin the plan — and brings Caitlin the splicer anyway. They go to find Ronnie, back where they got engaged. That is where Ronnie/Black Flame is, but there are also people camping there at the time and the Black Flame appears.

Team Flash figures out where Black Flame is and prepares to go with their plan. The Flash arrives and sends the campers away and then prepares to draw Black Flame into the sphere. However, as he’s doing so, Frost and Caitlin show up, so Frost freezes the sphere, letting Black Flame escape. Caitlin speaks to the Flame, and it coalesces into a person. She puts the splicer on it, and it turns into Ronnie, though he collapses, seemingly exhausted. Back at STAR, Ronnie rests and recovers, though there is still some abnormal brain function Caitlin assumes will be fine. Barry apologizes for doubting Caitlin. The team is happy to have Ronnie back. Cecile doesn’t understand why she got things so wrong with her powers but apologizes.

Later, Sue shows up at Barry’s house to tell her that Iris is gone. At STAR, Caitlin goes to check on Ronnie but he’s not in his bed. All the lights go out and she follows the darkness and finds him looking out the window being creepy. Turns out, it’s not Ronnie. It’s Deathstorm.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.