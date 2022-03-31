The Flash: “Reckless” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Reckless”, the tenth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, April 6th. Tonight’s episode of The CW series saw Team Flash trying to find a way to track the mysterious fire meta’s powers in the hope of following them back to the meta themselves. However, one of their own was soon targeted and, more than that, they made the discovery that the flames themselves seem to be alive, making this the most unique and deadly meta they’ve dealt with this far.

Next week’s “Reckless” will see Barry (Grant Gustin) want to keep Team Flash safe while also trying to deal with the dangerous meta and as the preview shows, that may get complicated when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) offers herself as bait for “Black Flame” — and it doesn’t go exactly as planned. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

While the name “Black Flame” may ring some bells for fans of DC Comics, it’s not entirely clear yet exactly where The Flash is going with this mysterious new threat. In comics, Black Flame is Zor Vi-lar, the daughter of Kryptonian Vi-Lar in the surviving city of Kandor. Zora became a criminal as an adult and took on the masked name of Black Flame and, in comics, was a foe of Supergirl, who ultimately defeated her through the use of Gold Kryptonite and imprisoned her in the Phantom Zone. She later returned, reformed, and returned to Kandor to lead a crime-free life. While that take on the character seems unlikely, some fans have started to speculate that the mysterious “Black Flame” that Team Flash is dealing with could be Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) who is expected to return this season or even Ronnie Raymond, as Robbie Amell is returning at some point in the season and the “Black Flame” powers might not be too far off from Ronnie’s.

Whatever the case with who “Black Flame” is, “Reckless” will also see Iris (Candice Patton) remain in Coast City where she will attempt to help Tinya Wazzo (Mika Abdalla) find her mother. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

“WITH BATED BREATH – Barry’s (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the “Black Flame”, meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 9/7c on The Flash. “Reckless” airs April 6th.