‘The Flash’: The Thinker Takes on a New Face in “True Colors”

The Flash‘s latest episode saw quite a few twists and turns, including one for the season’s Big Bad.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “True Colors”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) trying to devise an escape for himself and the other metas in Iron Heights’ meta wing. Once they thought they escaped, they were quickly bombarded by Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Kendrick Sampson), who quickly took things to another level.

DeVoe used his Thinking Cap to drain several of the season’s villains of their powers, before transferring his consciousness into an unexpected place — the body of Becky Sharpe/Hazard (Sugar Lyn Beard).

DeVoe then retreated to her lair, where she met with Marlize DeVoe/The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht). Marlize seemed hesitant about the latest step of DeVoe’s plan, but DeVoe accelerated things by slipping some sort of chemical into her champagne. The pair then danced to a love song that Marlize remembered from earlier in their relationship.

This serves as an interesting one-two punch to The Flash‘s main narrative, and certainly turns the whole quest against the Thinker on its head. For one thing, it gives Flash fans a (sort of) female Big Bad, something that has been speculated about and wished for amongst fans for a while.

It also serves as a somewhat heartbreaking advancement in Becky’s story, especially since she’s one of the few villains of the week who wasn’t genuinely trying to be evil.

“I wanted to play her, almost that she really does believe that it’s just her time,” Beard told ComicBook.com before her first appearance on The Flash. “Seeing people around her having bad luck, she’s like ‘Well, I’ve been going through that my whole life. I think she’s so hung up on the fact that she has finally gotten her good luck streak that she is kind of oblivious to everything else. I think her empathy is forced out the window when she’s in this situation because she’s never been here before and she’s just trying to hold onto that luck with all she can.”

So, will DeVoe use Becky’s identity for the remainder of the season, or will another character eventually be next? The Flash fans will just have to stay tuned to find out.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.