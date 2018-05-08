‘The Flash’ Needs Amunet Black’s Help in “Harry and the Harrisons” Scene

The CW has released a new clip from “Harry and the Harrisons”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The scene shows Team Flash trying to make a deal with Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff), so that they both can work together to stop Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). Amunet, as expected, tries to bring a bit of humor to the situation, before realizing something — that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) was the speedster who had been in her metahuman ring during the prison escape earlier in the year. Barry reluctantly confirms his identity, which makes Amunet more willing to help.

With the series’ fourth season winding down – and a whole slew of questions left to be answered – fans will surely be curious to see how Amunet plays into Team Flash’s efforts. And as this clip proves, there’s more to Amunet’s motivations than meets the eye.

“I don’t think that Amunet is inherently evil.” Sackhoff told ComicBook.com earlier this season. “I just think that she is a businesswoman and she’s an opportunist. And right now, she just is mean. And will kill you. But she also really enjoys her job, you know? I mean, that’s the thing that I love about her, is that she’s evil because she likes it. It’s fun.”

“The cool thing about Amunet is, they continue to write her so fun.” Sackhoff added. “And the dialogue they give me is so interesting, and then they also give me the freedom to add more interesting touches and dialogue to her as I’m going. So as long as they continue to put her in crazy places, I’ll show up. I absolutely love this character. I think she’s so much fun.”

THE TEAM TURNS TO AMUNET BLACK FOR HELP — With DeVoe’s Enlightenment device nearly complete, in order to disable it The Flash (Grant Gustin) and his team must put their faith in an unlikely ally – Amunet Black (guest star Kattee Sackhoff).

Meanwhile, Harry (Tom Cavanagh) hits an all-time low when the “Council of Wells” kicks him out but then Cisco (Carlos Valdes) introduces him to the “Council of Harrisons.”

Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Lauren Certo.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.