Did ‘The Flash’ Just Reference One Of The Show’s Memes?

Tonight’s episode of The Flash didn’t just see Iris and the girls head out on the town. It also saw the guys take Barry out for his bachelor party and, in the process, may have just referenced a popular meme about the show.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, ‘Girls Night Out’, below.

Barry and the guys end up at a strip club after Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) crashed Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) more low-key plans for the evening. When Barry bemoans that he can’t drink as alcohol has no effect on him, Cisco reveals that he made Barry his own special drink that would let him experience the intoxicating effects of alcohol.

Carlos’ creation works a little too well. Barry isn’t just tipsy, he’s straight up drunk and ends up crying leading Cisco to ask, “Sad Flash” what’s wrong. Turns out, Barry’s just emotional about his love of chicken wings and while chicken wings are amazing, what’s really interesting is that Cisco called him Sad Flash. Did Cisco just reference a popular The Flash meme?

Almost two years ago, Redditor Pietru24 took particular interest in an image of Grant Gustin’s The Flash sitting with his legs outstretched looking, well, sad. Pietru24 then launched a Photoshop Battle based on the image and from that battle the Sad Flash Meme was born.

The results were hilarious. Fans put the Sad Flash in a whole host of situations where you might expect the Flash to be suitably bummed. From a child’s swing set, to a sandbox, to even the Batman v Superman, fans had a little too much fun putting Barry in sad situations. While we don’t know for sure if Cisco’s line was an intentional nod to the Sad Flash meme it did get us to remember the hilarity — and we have some favorites.

Sad Flash in the DCEU

Ezra Miller may be The Flash in the DCEU but that didn’t stop “centuryeggman” from putting Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster in the action, or rather, have him sitting down noting “when the whole squad is lit but you too busy thinking about Zoom.”

Sad Keanu Meets Sad Flash

User “DrWankalot” saw similarities between the popular “Sad Keanu” meme and made a faux movie poster for the sad dude bromance movie that we need, The Bench.

Sad Flash on the playground

Sad Flash may be funny in the movies, but he’s also funny off the big screen as well. User “CMatthewman” imagined Sad Flash not in the DCEU or a romantic movie. Instead, they put the speedster in a child’s swing set where he doesn’t look very happy about it all.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

