‘The Flash’: When Harry Met Harry Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for ‘When Harry Met Harry,’ the upcoming sixth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The episode will see Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) fully join Team Flash out on the streets as Elongated Man, complete with his own uniquely stretchy super suit courtesy of Cisco. You can see a good shot of Ralph all suited up alongside Barry’s The Flash in the gallery above.

Ralph may need a little refining as a hero and Barry is up to the challenge, which is good timing since the team is up against a new metahuman who has the unique ability to bring inanimate objects to life and is attacking Native American artifact collectors with those powers.

But the mystery of who is The Thinker is will play a part of the episode as well with fans getting to see several variations of Harrison Wells. Harry and Cisco will turn to a roundtable of the best and brightest versions of Harrison Wells from various Earth’s — The Council of Wellses — to help them figure out just who the villain is.

“When Harry Met Harry” will air on Tuesday, November 14th at 8/7c on The CW.