‘The Flash’ Midseason Finale: Amunet Black Returns In “Don’t Run” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Don’t Run”, next week’s midseason finale of The Flash.

Fresh off the heels of the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, Team Flash will be attempting to celebrate Christmas together in S.T.A.R. Labs. But judging by these photos, things won’t go exactly as planned, as Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff) kidnaps Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) to do her bidding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think, in all honesty, what Amunet wants is Caitlin’s muscle.” Sackhoff told ComicBook.com earlier this month. “She’s said as much. She wants her to be her partner. She thinks that together, the sum of the parts is greater than them separately. And I think that Amunet has a lot of respect for Caitlin, or for Killer Frost. There’s a scene coming up in episode nine where she says as much. She really sort of has this intense admiration of who Killer Frost is, and more so Caitlin, actually. And I think that Amunet ultimately, like I said, she’s a businesswoman, and I think she sees opportunity and money there.”

The episode will also see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) thrown into yet another challenge. He is confronted by Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), who kidnaps him off of the city street. And judging by the episode’s promo, it will be an altercation unlike anything Barry has dealt with before.

Click through our gallery below to check out the photos for “Don’t Run”.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7024]

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.