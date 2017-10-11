‘The Flash’ Season 4 Premiere Reveals First Look at The Mechanic

The Flash fans met some pretty significant characters in the closing minutes of tonight’s episode – including a pretty awesome female villain.

In the episode’s last scene, The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht) is shown inspecting the damaged Samuroid that terrorized Team Flash all episode. She then turns around to converse with her boss – Clifford Devoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands).

The Mechanic is described as “a highly intelligent engineer who designs devices for Devoe”, who is “the truest of true believers who’ll stop at nothing to help him implement his plan to fix humanity.”

In the pages of DC Comics, The Mechanic is a pretty obscure character, largely appearing in issues of Knight and Squire. The comic portrayals generally depict the character as a nameless man – meaning The Flash‘s adaptation of the character can definitely take some liberties.

The Mechanic’s involvement in The Flash‘s fourth season is sure to have some interesting ramifications. We seem to have already gotten a look at her handiwork with tonight’s Samuroid, but who knows exactly what other – possibly deadly – ways her tech could unfold. But as Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com earlier this year, The Thinker’s agenda will create plenty of new challenges for The Flash.

“We always want to try to top ourselves whenever we can.” Helbing explained. “But you know we’ve had three speedsters in a row, so we wanted to do something a little different, so this year it’s The Thinker, and it’s ‘The Fastest Man Alive versus ‘The Fastest Mind Alive.’”

Fans can see more of The Thinker and The Mechanic when The Flash airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.