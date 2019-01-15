‘The Flash’ Can’t Stop Vibrating In New “The Flash & The Furious” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “The Flash and The Furious”, tonight’s mid-season premiere of The Flash.

The clip sees Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) chasing down a woman in a car — a mission that quickly goes a little haywire. The woman uses some sort of technology within her car to zap Barry, which makes him vibrate uncontrollably.

While it’s never stated outright, it certainly seems like the car is souped up with some sort of “meta tech”, which Team Flash has been dealing with as an after-effect of The Thinker’s Enlightenment at the end of last season.

This predicament for Barry is just the latest hurdle that Team Flash has to deal with, in addition to the fact that Nora appears to be working with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) at some point in the future.

“You’ll slowly start to get the pieces of info that you need, but there will probably be one episode where we explain how that all happened to get her to come back [in time],” showrunner Todd Helbing explained last year.

You can check out the synopsis for “The Flash and the Furious” below!

CAITLIN AND CISCO EMBARK ON A NEW JOURNEY

While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (guest star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology.

Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a meta-human cure.

David McWhirter directed the episode, which was written by Kelly Wheeler & Sterling Gates.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Flash and the Furious” will debut on January 15th.