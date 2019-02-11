‘The Flash’: “Cause and XS” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Cause and XS”, the fourteenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The synopsis for the episode hints at a focus on the dynamic between Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), with the latter helping save the former when she is put in danger. The pair’s mother-daughter dynamic has gone through some interesting evolutions over the course of the season thus far, with Nora coming to terms with the negative attitude she initially had about her mother.

“Well, I mean just for me as an actor it’s always nice to do something new which is something our show affords each of us there’s always something interesting and new and different to play with every season.” Patton told ComicBook.com last year. “But for Iris, yeah, it’s facing this idea that you’ve got a daughter from the future who has come back to visit you and why?”

The episode is also expected to feature a major development with Team Flash’s metahuman cure, which Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) has been interested in possibly using on Cicada (Chris Klein). Even as the cure is expected to help combat the big bad, it becoming a reality will have ramifications on the rest of Team Flash as well.

“One of the things we’re starting to deal with with Cisco is that Barry and Iris are able to juggle this superhero life with a relationship, a marriage, but Cisco is a little less certain that he is able to do that — and he doesn’t know that he wants to,” showrunner Todd Helbing explained in a recent interview. “So he is going to start realizing that is if there is a cure out there, ‘maybe it’s something I should think about.’ For Caitlin, meanwhile, it creates this interesting thing, now that she and Killer Frost are more [simpatico]. If Caitlin were to take the cure, she’d lose this personality [inside her], so there’s a tension that starts to arise between [her and Killer Frost].”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Cause and XS” below!

IRIS’S LIFE IS THREATENED

After Iris (Candice Patton) lands in serious danger, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) races to save her mother.

Barry (Grant Gustin) puts the finishing touches on the metahuman cure, leaving Cisco (Carlos Valdes) with a rare night off so he decides to take Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park) on a date.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Jeff Hersh.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Cause and XS” will debut on February 12th.