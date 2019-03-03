‘The Flash’: “Failure Is an Orphan” Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Failure is an Orphan”, the sixteenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The photos hint at the latest confrontation between Team Flash and Cicada (Chris Klein), which appears to be tied to the newly-created metahuman cure.

“There’s a reason why Orlin is doing what he’s doing.” Klein explained in a previous interview. “There’s a reason why as Cicada he wants all metahumans to die. We will learn what that reason is, and we’ll get to judge Orlin for it. One of the coolest things about The Flash is that with every villain, the fans get an opportunity to judge them on their merits. Every villain has a reason for being, and Orlin’s is a pretty heavy one. This guy comes with a lot of sadness. It’s going to be a tough fight for Team Flash.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Failure is an Orphan” below, and read on to see the episode’s photos!

“THE META-CURE IS READY TO USE ON CICADA

With the meta-human cure ready to use, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash must figure out a way to subdue Cicada (Chris Klein) long enough to take it. Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) steps in to help with the plan. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) eases back into work, and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) isn’t happy about the way her dad plans to stop Cicada.

Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Zack Stentz.”

