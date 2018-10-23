‘The Flash’ Plays Ball in “News Flash” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “News Flash”, the fourth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The photos take the hit series into a bit of unknown territory, as Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) plays baseball on a CCPD team. It’s unclear exactly what is happening with the game, but it looks like quite a lot of Team Flash is in attendance, and Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) ultimately suits up.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show,” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com about Nora’s debut. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

The photos also reveal the first look at Spencer Young (Kiara Madiera), the female version of DC Comics villain Spin.

In the comics, Spin is known only by the name of Mr. Auerbach, a journalist whose father owns a media company. Auerbach is eventually given control of the company, which he runs while moonlighting as the villain Spin. Auerbach keeps Edwar Martinez — a metahuman with the ability to turn people’s fears into a reality — locked in a basement, using his powers to be able to manipulate public perception around The Flash.

Madeira’s iteration of the character is a bit of a departure from her comic origins, described as “a young aspiring social media influencer who seizes the opportunity to make herself famous when she discovers there is a new hero in Central City.” And judging by the photos, it looks like Spencer will be taking a bit of a liking to Nora and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “News Flash” will air on October 30th.