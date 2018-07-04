‘The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker Teases the Start of Filming for Season 5

Last season, The Flash brought fans thrills, surprises, and one major cliffhanger. And now, it looks like the hit The CW series will soon be beginning its next chapter.

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, recently teased that production on The Flash‘s fifth season will be beginning soon. You can check out her tweet about it below.

As fans will remember, things left off with Team Flash enduring quite a few bombshells, from the death of Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) to the return of Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer). And of course, there was the arrival of Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter from the future.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” series star Grant Gustin teased last month. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.