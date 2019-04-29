‘The Flash’ Season 5 Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for The Flash‘s season five finale, titled “Legacy,” but it gives little information. Whose legacy is at stake? Well, that is going to be the question, as Barry faces off with Eobard Thawne, presumably with Nora West-Allen hanging in the balance, since Thawne had been trying to use her against Barry all season long. The idea of legacy has come up for Barry already in a couple of different ways this season: first and most obviously in Nora, his child, and also in the form of the Flash Museum, which has been seen and discussed a few times throughout season five.

In recent episodes, Nora’s season-long deception (she was working for Thawne without telling Barry and Iris) has been revealed, leading to a rift with Barry and ultimately driving her closer to Thawne. In tonight’s episode, she is seemingly full-on evil for the first time since she appeared last year during the “Crisis on Earth-X” storyline. These things, along with changes to the timeline that will apparently make “Crisis on Infinite Earths” happen in 2019 instead of 2024, seem to suggest that Thawne was playing a long game from the very start, likely using the naive Nora to hurt Barry. At least some of those answers are likely to come in the next couple of weeks.. You can check out the synopsis below.

BARRY FACES OFF WITH REVERSE FLASH – Barry (Grant Gustin) faces off with his oldest, and most formidable nemesis, Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh). Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lauren Certo and teleplay by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Legacy” will debut on May 14.

