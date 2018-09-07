‘The Flash’ EP Shares New Details on Season 5’s Harrison Wells

The Flash fans have gotten used to meeting new versions of Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh), and it sounds like Season 5 will introduce a one-of-a-kind one.

In a recent interview with TVLine, showrunner Todd Helbing gave details about the newest iteration of Wells, who is dubbed “Sherloque”. As Helbing revealed, Sherloque Wells will play a unique role in taking down Season 5 big bad David Hersch/Cicada (Chris Klein), even if he ruffles a few feathers in the process.

“[He’s] a master detective from a different earth, and he’s come to help [the team] track down Cicada.” Helbing explained. “He’s pretty awesome at his job, and Ralph [Dibny (Hartley Sawyer)] doesn’t take too kindly to somebody that has skills that may or may not be better than his.”

According to Helbing, Sherloque will also get a female love interest in Season 5, but it’s unclear if that will be a new or existing character.

Those involved with The Flash have teased bits and pieces about Sherloque in the past, with Cavanagh having a pretty lighthearted approach to it all.

“I’m just doing my darnedest to get this show cancelled, one guy after one guy after one guy and somehow I haven’t quite struck that note yet, but maybe this year,” Cavanagh joked during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “This guy will be filled with intrigue and deceit, fun, humor, intensity, and very loud. I don’t know about the last bit, but it’s going to be really a prime-time viewing. I think. It’s good, it’s going to be really fun. You’ll have to watch and see.”

The Flash has certainly had its fair share of Harrison Wellses over the years, ranging from the maniacal to the fairly kooky. With Season 5, Cavanagh and Helbing actually entertained a few different possibilities, before ultimately deciding on Sherloque.

“At the end of the year, and this year is no different, we get to this question,” Helbing joked to ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “This year, I was up there for the finale, and I sat down with Tom and we started sort of spitballing some possible new Wellses. The two of us came up with some good options, but I think we landed on one in particular that serves the story in season five really well and also gives Tom something new and fun to play.”

Are you excited to see the newest version of Wells come to The Flash? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.