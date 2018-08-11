Grant Gustin Debuts First Official Look at ‘The Flash’ Season 5 Costume

The Flash star Grant Gustin has unveiled the first official look at his new superhero costume for Season Five.



The Barry Allen actor dropped the first-look image on Instagram Friday. The new suit streamlines the speedster’s look and does away with Barry’s chin strap.

Gustin spoke out against body shaming on social media after a leaked and unflattering image of his new superhero duds surfaced online. Grant dubbed the unofficial photo a “bulls-t photo leak,” defending the suit and his appearance after he was accused of being “too thin.”

“That’s a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted. Some things need work and they will be worked on,” he wrote on Instagram.

The body shaming “pisses me off,” he wrote, adding, “I’ve had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin. I’ve had my own journey of accepting it.” The 28-year-old star said “there’s a double standard” deeming it acceptable to “talk sh-t” about a male’s body.

“I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can through out these seasons. I’m naturally thin, and my appetite is greatly affected by stress. Stress is something that ebbs and flows for me throughout a season. Thus, gaining weight is a challenge for me,” Grant wrote of his character, who was granted an accelerated metabolism almost as fast as his super-speed abilities after a fateful lightning strike imbued him with superhuman powers.

“I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way,” the post reads.

“Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday. I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too.”

The Flash returns with its Season Five premiere Tuesday, October 9 on The CW.