‘The Flash’ Cast Teases the West-Allen Family Dynamic in Season 5

It looks like The Flash‘s newest speedster is going to be shaking up the status quo quite a bit.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast of The Flash previewed what fans can expect with the arrival of Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), the grown-up daughter of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). Now that Nora has finally made her identity known, it’s time for the speedster to bond with her parents — something that will manifest in different ways.

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get to know her daughter who’s back from the future.” Patton explained in the interview. “And I think that, as we hinted in the finale last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora. Which we’ll get into later in the season, why there’s some distance in between the two of them. But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of Iris really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter, and figuring out why Nora’s kind of not into that.”

On the flip side, it sounds like Nora will be getting along pretty perfectly with the younger iteration of her father.

“Well we’re really getting along,” Gustin revealed, “and it’s great.”

“So well.” Kennedy added. “Total daddy’s girl.”

And even before that family dynamic officially sets in, it sounds like there will be a totally understandable amount of shock from Nora’s parents.

“I mean, I think anyone in that position would be like ‘What the…?” Patton explained earlier this summer. “You know. Because it’s weird, her daughter came back from the future, essentially at the same age that [Iris] is currently. So, it’s super trippy. I think both her and Barry are kinda like ‘What the hell?’”

It’s safe to assume that Nora’s arrival will make a major impact on the world of The Flash, especially depending on what “big mistake” (or actually, mistakes) she’s bringing from the future.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

And with the villainous Cicada (Chris Klein) looming in the shadows — and with a pretty awesome lightning bolt dagger — it’s safe to say that the West-Allens will have a whole new challenge in store.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.