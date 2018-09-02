‘The Flash’: Danielle Nicolet on the Evolution of Joe and Cecile’s Family

The West-Allen family got a bit bigger during the fourth season finale of The CW’s The Flash, and we don’t just mean the arrival of Barry and Iris’ daughter from the future, Nora. The family also welcomed Joe and Cecile’s brand new baby girl.

It’s a big evolution for the family, one that Danielle Nicolet said has been a big one for Cecile — and likened it to being part of a big Italian family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, you know Cecile used to be a super normal person and then she started dating this guy and now she has super powers and a baby and a grandchild that’s older than her grown kid,” Nicolet told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “It’s complicated. You know when you date a guy and it’s like ‘alright, big Italian family’ with Joe West it’s like ‘okay, big metahuman family’”.

While that transition into the “big metahuman family” is a lot for Cecile to take in, her semi-stepdaughter Iris (Candice Patton) has a big transition to deal with herself. Nora’s arrival makes her a mom, though things don’t go so smoothly. Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is a little withdrawn from Iris, something that confuses her parents.

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get to know her daughter who’s back from the future.” Patton explained in an interview last month. “And I think that, as we hinted in the finale last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora. Which we’ll get into later in the season, why there’s some distance in between the two of them. But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of Iris really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter and figuring out why Nora’s kind of not into that.”

On the flip side, it sounds like Nora will be getting along pretty perfectly with the younger iteration of her father, Grant Gustin‘s Barry Allen.

“Well we’re really getting along,” Gustin revealed, “and it’s great.”

“So well.” Kennedy added. “Total daddy’s girl.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.