The Flash Star Teases Filming on Season 6 Starts Tomorrow

Work on The Flash‘s sixth season is underway in Vancouver and over the past few days fans have been treated to various teases from the cast on social media about getting ready to get back into the swing of things for The CW’s Arrowverse series. The first table ready has come and gone and now it’s time for filming to begin something that, according to Ralph Dibny actor Hartley Sawyer, will kick off on Tuesday.

Sawyer shared a behind-the-scenes photo to Twitter of himself sitting on set of The Flash during a previous season, joking that he’s been sitting in that position for 79 days just waiting. Check it out below.

Season Six Filming Kickoff Tomorrow. I’ve been here in this position for 79 days feeding on radiation from the Earth’s core in order to gather my strength. #theflash #skreeeonk pic.twitter.com/RYnvlTyiax — Hartley Sawyer (@HartleySawyer) July 2, 2019

“Season Six filming kickoff tomorrow,” Sawyer wrote. “I’ve been here in this position for 79 days feeding on radiation from the Earth’s core in order to gather my strength.”

This actually isn’t the first humorous photo Sawyer has shared about his “preparations” for Season Six. Last week, he posted a photo of himself all the way back in the first iteration of Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man’s costume for the series and joked that it was the “first official image of Season 6” — as well as his GQ cover shot.

As some fans have since noted, that photo comes from a previous season as we’ve since seen Ralph get a more upgraded version of the suit. That suit came with a lot of growth for Ralph as both a person and as a hero on the series and in an interview last month, Sawyer said that he thinks that Ralph is ready for the next step — a serious relationship.

“You know, I think he’s getting pretty ready for some kind of serious relationship,” Sawyer said in an interview last month. “I think with Ralph, if he’s around long enough, all roads lead to that eventually and I think we’re going to see him really start to explore that next year. That’s my hope and that’s my feeling.”

Of course, there’s also the nature of this winter’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which The Flash is expected to play a specific role in.

“I know pretty much as the fans know because they’re sorting all of that stuff out right now.” Sawyer explained in the same interview. “My understanding of it is that this one that’s coming up next year is I believe going to be the crossover to end all crossovers. It’s my understanding this is going to be the biggest crossover that we’ve ever done. There’s going to be a lot going on.”

Season 6 of The Flash is expected to begin on Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.