The Flash Season 6 Picks up 10 Seconds After Season 5 Ends

Season 5 of The Flash ended on a tragic note with the “death” of Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) when she is erased from existence thanks the unexpected creation of a new timeline. It’s a heartbreaking loss for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and its one that the show will take on right away when Season 6 arrives in October. According to Patton, the upcoming season of The Flash picks up mere seconds from where things left off.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last month, Patton revealed that Season 6 picks up 10 seconds after Season 5 ends.

“Season 6 picks up like 10 seconds after Season 5 so Barry and Iris are still dealing with the loss of Nora, it’s very raw, it’s very fresh,” Patton said. “We see them very early on, Episode 1, really grappling with how to deal with the loss of Nora so they can move forward in a healthy way and deal with the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Dealing with Crisis on Infinite Earths is something that will prove to be a challenge for Team Flash due, in part, to the fact that it’s coming five years earlier than originally anticipated. Originally teased in the series premiere, Crisis was noted the headline of a future issue of the Central City Citizen dated for 2021. However, in the last moments of the Season 5 finale, that date rolls back to 2019. Crisis isn’t just coming, it’s practically here and according to showrunner Eric Wallace, it will be like stepping on a landmine for Team Flash.

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” Wallace told TVLine recently. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

It won’t just be the fallout from Nora’s death that the Season 6 premiere addresses, either. According to Gustin, The Monitor shows up as well, setting things into motion.

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin previously told ComicBook.com. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.