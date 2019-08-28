The Flash Season 6 Premiere Photos Released

This upcoming TV season is going to bring some serious change to The CW as staple shows Supernatural and Arrow are coming to an end. That means series like The Flash and Supergirl are going to have to step up as the cornerstones of the network’s programming slate. The former will return to the fold on Tuesday, October 8th with its Season 6 premiere, “Into the Void.”

On Wednesday, The CW unveiled the first batch of photos from the Season 6 premiere of The Flash, and we’ve got them all for you here to enjoy!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there is a lot of change coming to The Flash this season, with new villains, family issues, and the arrival of Crisis on Infinite Earths. However, the photos don’t let fans in on any big secrets or shocking reveals. It looks like business as usual for Team Flash.

At least for the time being.

Barry

Barry & Iris

Catilin Snow

Cisco

Team Flash