The Flash Season Premiere Ratings Start Off Strong

The race toward Crisis on Infinite Earths is well underway on The CW‘s Arrowverse shows, and it looks like viewers are excited to see how the Scarlet Speedster’s adventures help set up the crossover. The ratings were just released for the Season 6 premiere of The Flash on Tuesday, which scored a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic, netting 1.6 million viewers according to a report from TheWrap. This was a similar score to the Season 5 finale, meaning good news for The CW superhero series as there’s still plenty of interest.

The CW shows will likely continue to benefit from the approach of Crisis on Infinite Earths, which will be the biggest crossover yet from the DC Comics shows and will feature a lot of familiar faces that fans love.

It’s been confirmed that Smallville star Tom Welling will reprise his role as Clark Kent, returning to the character for the first time since the show’s 10-season run wrapped up in 2011. Legends of Tomorrow actor Brandon Routh will soon be leaving that series, but he’ll also return to the tights when he plays the Kingdom Come version of Superman, his first time playing the character since Superman Returns in 2006.

The Flash star Grant Gustin previously spoke with ComicBook.com about the show and teased how it will set up the crossover event.

“I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be,” Gustin explained. “The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

Showrunner Eric Wallace also teased that the new season heavily sets up Crisis and will be hugely effected by it when the crossover ends.

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” said Wallace. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

Cisco actor Carlos Valdes also hinted that the show could possibly get darker as Season 6 continues.

“This season, our show is getting kind of real, a little bit,” Valdes said in a recent panel appearance. “Like it’s kind of growing up a little bit, as the fandom sort of grows up. And I think with that maturity comes some more difficult backstories and difficult characters, if you sort of catch my drift. So that’s definitely been the most recent challenge is ‘How do I honor that realness and that maturity and depth while also making sure that it doesn’t sort of sag the energy. So that it’s still exciting and funny and full of heart and everything that I think makes the show so popular.”

New episodes of The Flash air on Tuesdays at at 8/7 CT on The CW.