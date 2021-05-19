The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Family Matters, Part 1"

It has been a bumpy ride for The Flash this season. While Barry got his speed back, it's come with a whole host of other issues, issues that have only gotten exponentially worse. Not only did the resurrection of the Speed Force result in the creation of three new and potentially dangerous forces but then the Speed Force turned on Barry when he wasn't willing to kill the others. After briefly meeting with Timeless Wells last week, Barry has come to understand that he and Iris are essentially parents to these forces and that they have to work together as a family to handle the situation. But with the Speed Force bent on destroying the others and the Sage Force, Psych, not especially feeling very familial, Team Flash may have its work cut out for them. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Family Matters, Part 1", this week's episode of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Family Matters, Part 1". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. read on only if you want to know.

A family divided The episode opens with Deon and the Speed Force and Deon isn't intimidated by her. She explains to him that they are connected but he wants no part of things. She then explains that she needs his help because Barry, their "father", is their common enemy because he rejected them. At STAR, Iris, Caitlin, and Barry explain to Alexa the whole situation, including the "cosmic DNA" of things making the forces all connected. Cisco and Chester are looking for Deon while the Citizen team is trying to find out who Psych really is. Barry wants to train Alexa, but she's scared. prevnext

Psych strikes again At a lavish home in Central City, Psych attacks a man named Caleb Fairweather, revealing his face and identity as a man named Bashir. The two men know one another. The police respond the next day and discover that he's the fourth billionaire to be found in "mental distress" that day. Iris figures out Psych is targeting the members of a society called the League of Lions. Iris tracks down the former president of the League of Lions, Naomi. She gives them the name of another person in the photo but Psych shows up and she identifies him by voice. She tells him she knew he'd never fit in and also that he was the least financially successful of the group. Iris tries to step in, but he attacks Naomi anyway. The Flash shows up and tries to warn Psych about the Speed Force, but he attacks him with what Barry later describes as "tentacles". prevnext

Kramer is back At CCPD, Kramer is back, asked by the governor to stay and figure out the source of the metahuman crimes. She wants to talk with Barry as he is the only person still on the force who has dealt with some of the cases. Joe later finds a special weapon that Kramer has brought into the station that contains metahuman cure-filled bullets to use on metahumans. She's gone above him to the governor. Joe later tries to get Cecile to investigate her, but she points out that only Kramer can change her ways herself and he has to figure out how to help her get to that place. prevnext

Training trouble Alexa's training begins. Barry wants her to help fight Psych so he has the idea to force Fuerza out. Caitlin thinks it's a bad idea, but Alexa agrees upon understanding how bad Psych is. They start the process, but it quickly goes sideways. Fuerza is drawn out and hurts Cisco. Alexa restores control but is upset at what happened. She says she's not going to be his weapon and that she's done with him. Caitlin tries to talk some sense into Barry, reminding him that even Thawne was patient with him when he got his powers. Caitlin talks with Alexa, telling her about Frost. Caitlin gives her the mental activity dampener so that she can talk to Fuerza and hopefully learn to understand her. Barry also tells Alexa to forget the training, apologizing to her and telling her if she needs more time it's okay. prevnext

The truth about Psych Iris and Allegra discover Bashir's story, he was adopted by wealthy hoteliers who left him behind when they went broke and then they died in a plane crash. They realize Psych feels abandoned by everyone. At STAR, they pick up the trace of the last person Psych is going after, Lucas. Psych confronts him. The Flash and Alexa respond with The Flash getting Lucas out of the way before Psych can attack him. Psych then attacks The Flash with his "tentacles" and Alexa communicates with Fuerza and she comes out, the two working together to face off with Psych. Once they get him calm, The Flash is able to tell Bashir that his friends had actually set up a fund to help him, revealing that while Naomi turned her back, the others did not. It's ultimately Alexa who gets through to him by understanding his pain. prevnext

A family meeting gone awry Bashir, Alexa, Iris, and Barry have a family conference and decide that they need to find Deon as soon as possible however, Deon and the Speed Force show up right then. Deon freezes them in place and then allows the Speed Force to seemingly kill Bashir, Alexa, and Iris. prevnext