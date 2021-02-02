New The Flash Season 7 Trailer Released

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic having shifted the schedule for The CW's 2020-2021 television series to an early 2021 debut, fans of the network's Arrowverse shows have been eager for a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming seasons of their favorite DCTV shows. Now, fans of The Flash got a new look at the upcoming seventh season of the popular series, which will debut on Tuesday, March 2nd. The new trailer (via Entertainment Weekly), focuses in on Barry's (Grant Gustin) continued efforts to rescue Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirror Universe, something that grows increasingly more challenging as his powers run out. You can check it out for yourself here.

Season 7 of The Flash is going to pose a major challenge to Team Flash in a variety of ways, especially in terms of wrapping up Season 6's storylines. Production on the series was shut down back in March as the pandemic began to take hold with a handful of episodes remaining. The stories from those remaining episodes will now be incorporated in the beginning of the new season -- and if fans are paying careful attention to the teasers, they may find plenty of spoilers.

"When we had the shutdown happen as unfortunate as it was, we were on the last day of filming for what would have been the 20th episode of last season which will now become partially the first episode of season seven," showrunner Eric Wallace said at DC FanDome earlier this year. "So, we do have 85 percent of the footage that we were able to use plus, also, we knew where we were going already in season seven. So, even though it's only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it's presented. It's actually huge spoilers, all over the place."

Wallace has also previous told ComicBook.com that the way Season 6 ended provided interesting narrative challenges for Season 7.

"Ironically, I'm relieved," Wallace said at the time. "I'll tell you why. When I break the seasons of The Flash, each graphic novel is broken down like a movie, what I think my master plan," Wallace said. "So, like a good movie, it has an act one, act two and an act three. Well, the end of this season because of production stopping will be the end of act two of our movie, which is a perfect point to break your story because there's a huge cliffhanger and there's a hero at his lowest point. To get now, you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. So, it actually was very fortunate for us, even though it was very sad to see production end and not be able to get to what is essentially act three of our movie. When we come back, not only are you presenting the ending in a house of fire, but where we lead this year's cliffhanger isn't just an ordinary episode."

The Flash will return on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 on The CW.