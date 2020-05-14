The Flash Showrunner Teases Iris' Fate After Season 6 Finale

✖

Tuesday night's Season 6 Finale of The Flash left fans with a huge question: what happened to Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton)? The end of the episode saw Iris, who had been trapped along with Kamilla Hwang (Victoria Park) and David Singh (Patrick Sabongui) in the Mirrorverse suddenly disappear in a flash of light and reflection with no explanation of where she disappeared to or if she's okay. Now, showrunner Eric Wallace is opening up about Iris' fate and while we don't know where she is, she definitely hasn't returned to the real world.

When asked by TVLine in a recent interview where Iris went, Wallace wouldn't say specifically that location he did make clear she's in the Mirrorverse.

"I can't tell you that!" Wallace said about specifics. "She's still in the Mirrorverse somewhere."

He also went a bit further and made it clear that wherever in the Mirrorverse Iris is, it's not a better place than where she's been already and teased tears in the Season 7 premiere.

"Uh, no. No. That's not possible," Wallace said when asked if it were possible that Iris went to a better place. "Not yet. She'll get there, though."

"These last three episodes of this season were already written, and in fact the episode after this, where you get to see exactly where Iris went to, has already been 90-percent shot," he continued. "So, it's very strange for me that we were one day away from finishing that episode which suddenly is our Season 7 premiere. Fortunately, you find out where Iris went and, oh boy, will there be tears. Oh my. Tears in our season premiere."

That doesn't sound great for Iris or for Barry (Grant Gustin) who was given some grim information about how the Mirrorverse could destroy Iris thanks to neuro dissonance, but for fans speculating as to where Iris disappeared to, there's at least some good news on that front. While we'll have to wait until the Season 7 premiere to find out for sure, Wallace said that all the clues needed to figure out where Iris went are all tucked into the Season 6 finale "Success Is Assured".

"Oh God, yes. In fact, as I watched this episode, I got worried that you can figure out everything that’s coming — because I know, having read the scripts, but also all the clues are there if you’ve been paying attention," Wallace said. "We’ve literally told you everything that’s going to happen. Literally."

Where do you think Iris ended up in the Season 6 finale of The Flash? Are you already looking forward to the Season 7 premiere?

