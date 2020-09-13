The Flash Showrunner Teases "Spoilers All Over the Place" in Season 7 Teaser

✖

Last month during the first part of DC FanDome, fans got their first look at Season 7 of The CW's The Flash thanks to a teaser trailer that offered glimpses of Brandon McKnight's Chester P. Runk working with Team Flash, Iris (Candice Patton) still in the Mirror Universe, and Barry's (Grant Gustin) determination to save her despite his speed running out. Now, during the second part of DC FanDome on Saturday, showrunner Eric Wallace let fans know that there's much more to that teaser than meets the eye -- and that if you look carefully there are plenty of spoilers to be found.

During the show's panel, Wallace explained that the teaser trailer is comprised of footage from just one episode -- the episode that would have been the 20th for Season 6 had production not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That episode will now roll into the Season 7 premiere and if fans are looking for spoilers, they should pay attention to that teaser.

"When we had the shutdown happen as unfortunate as it was, we were on the last day of filming for what would have been the 20th episode of last season which will now become partially the first episode of season seven," Wallace said. "So, we do have 85 percent of the footage that we were able to use plus, also, we knew where we were going already in season seven. So, even though it's only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it's presented. It's actually huge spoilers, all over the place."

As for what's in the teaser that could be the huge spoilers Wallace mentions, there's actually a lot to unpack since we see a little bit of everyone. One of the things that is in the trailer that isn't exactly a spoiler, though, is the toll being trapped in the Mirror Universe (or dimension) is taking on Iris. Wallace told ComicBook.com earlier this year that it's a trauma -- both physical and emotional -- that Iris will have to deal with.

"There will be, for Iris, both physical and emotional trauma in trying to recover," Wallace said. "Then when she eventually because, let's face it, at some point she will get out of the Mirror Dimension, but there will be a cost to pay emotionally in a big way and again, no spoilers, it's not something that's resolved in an episode. It's going to haunt her quite a while."

The Flash is expected to return with new episodes in 2021.