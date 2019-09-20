The Flash Season Six Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Into the Void,” the season six premiere of The Flash. The episoe, which will deal with the fallout from last season’s crushing finale in which Nora West-Allen was wiped from existence following a series of bad time-travel decisions by basically everyone, will also set a new status quo for Killer Frost and introduce a deadly new big bad. The synopsis for the premiere says little else about what to expect from the season, although during Comic Con International in San Diego last month, we got a few nuggets of information out of the cast and crew.

“I can’t spoil too too much because I haven’t read it yet,” series star Grant Gustin said recently of the road to his supposed death in Crisis on Infinite Earths. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of tour first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

SEASON PREMIERE – While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler.

The Flash returns for its sixth season this fall, pitting Barry Allen against new and old foes while on an apparent suicide run toward the destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. Way back in 2014, fans learned that — as in the comics — Barry Allen would give his life in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, helping to turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. That event would take place in May of 2024…or so we all thought. Due to some changes to the timestream during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s date with destiny has been moved up to December 2019, when all five of The CW‘s interconnected DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how Barry tries to outrun his fate.

The Flash season six will debut on October 8, 2019.