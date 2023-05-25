The Flash Series Finale Gives SPOILER Their Comic-Accurate Superhero Name

The series finale of The Flash aired on Wednesday night, taking The CW's Arrowverse of shows into a surprising conclusion. The finale was jam-packed with moments involving its roster of heroes and antagonists — including one long-standing member of Team Flash finally getting their own superhero name. Spoilers for the series finale of The Flash, "A New World, Part Four", below! Only look if you want to know!

The finale followed the last stand between Team Flash and a crop of Barry Allen / The Flash's (Grant Gustin) former villains, who have all been transported to the present day by Eddie Thawne / Cobalt Blue (Rick Cosnett). This includes Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) getting zapped by a near-fatal dose of lightning by Eobard Thawne / Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh), but surviving. When Team Flash runs diagnostics on Chester, they discover that the black hole he was bonded to in his very first appearance gave him meta abilities. When abbreviated, his classification spells out "CHUNK", which just so happens to be his comic-accurate name in the comics.

What is The Flash series finale about?

"THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise."

"Before sitting down to even conceptualize and write this, I watched a whole bunch of series finales, and I'll tell you the ones I loved and used as inspiration: Lost, Angel, and The Office, ironically," showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview. "I love the Lost finale so much because it was two hours and it's full of emotion. They cried and I cried and everybody cried. But the one that I went back to as being a perfect series finale in my opinion was Angel, the Buffy spin-off. Man, I still remember the feelings I had watching that Angel finale — it just blew me off the planet."

