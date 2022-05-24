The Flash Showrunner Teases Resolution to Common Question About STAR Labs Roof

✖

The end of The Flash's eighth season is getting closer and while the series will return next year for Season 9 fans have started to speculate that the long-running Arrowverse series may be running toward the finish line. With that in mind, there are a few questions fans have had about The CW series that they are still waiting for resolution on and for at least one of them, it sounds like that resolution will definitely come before the eventual series finale. That question? Will the STAR Labs roof ever be repaired?

Speaking with TVLine, showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed that yes, that damaged roof will be repaired, but fans will have to wait until the series finale for it.

"I hope to repair it in the series finale, whenever that is," Wallace said. "That has been my plan, since Season 6."

The state of the STAR Labs roof is one of those little details that has been on fans' minds since the series' beginning. The roof of the structure has been something of an ongoing issue. It was initially damaged in the particle accelerator accident that led to The Flash gaining his powers in the first place, and a few other times over the years, any damage that was repaired has simply been re-damaged. Battles with certain villains and even a second particle accelerator incident also caused damage to the roof. Yet, each season shows flyover shots with the roof remaining unrepaired. At least now it sounds like that roof will finally get fixed, so that's one mystery off of the table.

As for what might be the biggest mystery for fans — when exactly The Flash will end — that is still up in the air. Last week during The CW's scheduling call ahead of their upfronts presentation, network president Mark Pedowitz revealed that they are having discussions about the future of The Flash, and about "what to do, and how to do" it.

"We have a lot of questions about how to go forward," Pedowitz said. "We have not made any determination, nor has the studio."

The Flash is still airing its eighth season Wednesday nights at 8/7 on The Flash. The next episode, "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen" airs May 25th. The series will return for Season 9 mid-season 2022-2023.