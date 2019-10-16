The Flash: Who Is Allegra Garcia?

The Flash‘s sixth season is well underway, and Team Flash has quite a lot on their plate, between the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and the immediate threat of Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy). This week’s episode gave Central City a new “villain of the week” of sorts — and quickly saw her become so much more. The character, as it turns out, has a unique tie to DC Comics. Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Flash, “A Flash of the Lightning”, below! Only look if you want to know!

While Barry dealt with the coming “Crisis”, Team Flash got sucked into the case of Allegra Garcia, a young woman who had been arrested on potential murder. Allegra was a metahuman with the ability to harness radio and other electromagnetic waves, who had been arrested several times since she was a teenager for stealing cars.

This differs a little bit from her portrayal in the comics, which lasted across three issues of Titans in 2010 and 2011. Created by current The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, as well as Fabrizio Florentino and Cliff Richards, Allegra was the daughter of the villain Eduardo Reyes/Wavelength. Initially born in the Amazon and raised in the slums of Brazil by adopted parents, Allegra inherited her father’s abilities to control electromagnetic light. After she was sentenced to Arkham, Deathstroke and his Titans team were sent to rescue her, and led to a fight between Deathstroke and Batman. Ultimately, Allegra was rescued and returned to Brazil, only to quickly kill her birth father, which led to Slade putting a power-dampening collar on her.

While Allegra’s time in the comics was relatively short-lived, it seems like her role on The Flash might be a bit more extensive. During her trial, Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) accidentally used her empath abilities on Allegra, and came to the consensus that she was innocent. As the episode went on, it was revealed that Allegra hadn’t committed the murders she was framed for, and that she had been investigating the murders because she wanted to be a reporter. She also speculated that her cousin Esperanza had gotten her same powers in the particle accelerator explosion, and was the real culprit. Once Esperanza attacked the CCPD under the name “Ultraviolet”, Allegra’s innocence was proven — and Cecile decided to help her on the right path by giving her an internship at the Central City Citizen.

