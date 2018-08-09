‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Teases Best Premiere Since the Pilot

Grant Gustin is feeling confident about The Flash‘s fifth season, which begins in October. The actor, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash on the series, told reporters at Comic Con that he believes that this year could be the show’s best — starting with the premiere.

The series has been one of The CW’s biggest successes in recent years, but for many fans, the show’s first season was the high water mark, and the pilot a revelation. Gustin says he thinks they can get there again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve been comparing it to our pilot,” Gustin told reporters at Comic Con. “I think it’s our best [season premiere] since our pilot. We’ve got an action sequence in it that’s something straight out of the comics, that when I read in 2013 while I was shooting Arrow and dreaming of stuff we could do someday on Flash — we’re doing something i never though we’d be able to do….I don’t want to speak too soon, but I think it could be our best season. It’ll be what Flash should be.”

This is not the first time Gustin has referenced a sequence straight out of the comics, and one that he has been looking forward to putting down on film.

“And then yeah, there’s one thing that happens in the first episode as well, that will be a little teaser of the trailer today.” Gustin told ComicBook.com. “So it’s something that I’ve been wanting, and that I know some fans have been wanting for a long time. So we’re doing a couple cool things.”

While it’s unclear exactly what Gustin is referencing, there certainly are a few possibilities. The Season 5 trailer finally gave Barry Allen his Flash ring, as well as the reveal of Cicada (Chris Klein), the Season 5 Big Bad. The Flash’s incarnation of the villain is described as “a grizzled, blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by metahhumans, Cicada now seeks to exterminate the epidemic — one metahuman at a time”.

This description varies a little bit from Cicada’s comic book origins, but hints that he will be an equally terrifying foe. Hersch, who was first introduced into the pages of The Flash in 2001, was a Catholic preacher who became consumed by guilt after abusing and murdering his wife. On the brink of committing suicide, Hersch was struck by a bolt of lightning, and was essentially given the power of immortality, which he used to essentially form an anti-Flash cult.

Are you excited to see what The Flash‘s fifth season has in store? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.