When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Gear

McFarlane Toys Is Set To Release New DC Super Friends Figures

This DC Super Friends figure wave includes Sinestro, Lex Luthor, Green Lantern, and Batman. 

By

Comments
DC Super Friends

From the ’70s / ’80s DC animated show, DC Super Friends, comes 4 action figures showing off the retro looks of DC’s heroes and villains. The new drop features multiple characters inspired by the show in 6-inch scale, such as Sinestro, Lex Luthor, Green Lantern, and Batman. Details are available below, but you’ll be able to get your pre-order in starting this Friday, April 4th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. Direct links will be added below, including Amazon when available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

  • McFarlane Toys DC Sinestro Super Friends 6-inch Scale Action Figure – Available at Entertainment Earth / at Amazon: The scheming and mischievous Sinestro is here to add some evil villain vibes to your collection. 
  • McFarlane Toys DC Lex Luthor Super Friends 6-inch Scale Action Figure – Available at Entertainment Earth / at Amazon: The incredibly smart and savvy business man poses the biggest threat to the world and to the DC Super Friends!
  • McFarlane Toys DC Green Lantern Super Friends 6-inch Scale Action Figure – Available at Entertainment Earth / at Amazon:  Hal Jordan is one important member of the Justice League! The Green Lantern uses his power ring to fight evil alongside his teammates. 
  • McFarlane Toys DC Batman Super Friends 6-inch Scale Action Figure – Available at Entertainment Earth / at Amazon: The serious and focused Batman helped create the Justice League! With his gadgets and gizmos, he’ll be taking any threat down. 

On a related note, Wave 4 of the McFarlane Toys DC Direct Digital lineup dropped yesterday, April 2nd. The wave includes DC: The Silver Age Two-Face, Superman, and Doctor Fate 7-inch scale figures, each bundled with a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible. Not surprisingly, they sold out in most locations quickly, but keep tabs on the links below just in case there’s a restock.

Tagged:
, ,

Next Article

Most Viewed