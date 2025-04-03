McFarlane Toys Is Set To Release New DC Super Friends Figures

From the ’70s / ’80s DC animated show, DC Super Friends, comes 4 action figures showing off the retro looks of DC’s heroes and villains. The new drop features multiple characters inspired by the show in 6-inch scale, such as Sinestro, Lex Luthor, Green Lantern, and Batman. Details are available below, but you’ll be able to get your pre-order in starting this Friday, April 4th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. Direct links will be added below, including Amazon when available.

McFarlane Toys DC Sinestro Super Friends 6-inch Scale Action Figure – Available at Entertainment Earth / at Amazon: The scheming and mischievous Sinestro is here to add some evil villain vibes to your collection.

McFarlane Toys DC Lex Luthor Super Friends 6-inch Scale Action Figure – Available at Entertainment Earth / at Amazon: The incredibly smart and savvy business man poses the biggest threat to the world and to the DC Super Friends!

McFarlane Toys DC Green Lantern Super Friends 6-inch Scale Action Figure – Available at Entertainment Earth / at Amazon: Hal Jordan is one important member of the Justice League! The Green Lantern uses his power ring to fight evil alongside his teammates.

McFarlane Toys DC Batman Super Friends 6-inch Scale Action Figure – Available at Entertainment Earth / at Amazon: The serious and focused Batman helped create the Justice League! With his gadgets and gizmos, he'll be taking any threat down.

On a related note, Wave 4 of the McFarlane Toys DC Direct Digital lineup dropped yesterday, April 2nd. The wave includes DC: The Silver Age Two-Face, Superman, and Doctor Fate 7-inch scale figures, each bundled with a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible. Not surprisingly, they sold out in most locations quickly, but keep tabs on the links below just in case there’s a restock.