The Flash: “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” Synopsis Released

Will the long-simmering mystery of Nash Wells come to a conclusion in the March 17 episode of The Flash? That’s what the title — “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” — seems to suggest. Since the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Nash has repeatedly seen visions of previous versions of Harrison Wells — especially notable since, as far as we know, he never actually met these people in person. At the end of the episode, another Wells showed up and, with his eyes glowing red like those of Eobard Thawne, warned Nash that “he” was coming. Since fans had started to suspect Thawne as soon as they saw variant Wellses involved, this has people as excited as you would expect.

That revelation makes the stakes of an “exorcism” for Nash pretty clear. It also puts a distinctly different spin on a comment that showrunner Eric Wallace recently made.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Cisco and Carlos] are not going anywhere,” showrunner Eric Wallace said at the time. “Cisco’s off on his journey to catalog the world, but he’ll be back very quickly And the information he learns out there in the world is going to help us solve one of the biggest things Team Flash has ever dealt with, and that involves the return of an old villain, which I won’t spoil.”

A potential re-emergence of Eobard Thawne could also give some closure to fans disappointed that five years after they first saw that newspaper laying out some of the teases for Barry’s “death” in the Crisis, they got there and the Reverse-Flash was nowhere to be seen. Given that he traveled all the way to Earth-X and recruited literal Nazis just to ruin Barry’s wedding, don’t put it past Thawne to try and travel back through time and mess with the disposition of the Crisis in a way that would benefit him, Lex Luthor-style.

The episode also teases the arrival of a deadly new meta called Sunshine, although the only “Sunshine” in the DC Wiki is…well…

“Sunshine runs a telephone answering service in the same building that private detective Jonni Thunder has her office in. He was seriously injured by the villain Red Nails due to his association with Jonni but continues to assist her on occasion. He has a love-hate relationship with Shamus, Jonni’s pet rabbit.”

Seems like an unlikely candidate for a CW makeover.

You can check the synopsis out below.

“The Exorcism of Nash Wells” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Sterling Gates.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” will debut on March 17.