The Flash "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky", the sixth episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 15th. The episode synopsis makes no mention of the threat of the Red Death, who was unmasked at the end of this week's "Rogues of War" but does seem to hint at a major life change for Barry and Iris. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and the team work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

While the synopsis doesn't say that Barry and Iris will find out that they are expecting in this episode, it's something that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting — and even more so since the Season 9 premiere when Barry revealed to Iris the timeline for starting their family that he had noted in his now-destroyed Map Book. However, there is more to Iris' story in the final season than just becoming a parent, something that showrunner Eric Wallace previously spoke with ComicBook.com about.

"It's on purpose that Iris is quite frankly the smarter person in the season premiere. She is the font of wisdom. But because Barry learns that lesson, it doesn't mean that Iris doesn't have her own future demons. Now, notice I use the word future demons, not past demons," Wallace said. "Barry, in season nine, has past demons to deal with. What Iris is going to be dealing with are future demons, not literally, obviously, metaphorically, coming for her, because she knows, 'Oh wow, I'm going to win two Pulitzers. I'm about to get an extra 100 employees all of a sudden.' This is a big deal, and sometimes, I would almost call it getting what you want can sometimes be the scariest thing that can happen to you. And I think it's a very common thing that people go through in their lives as you navigate the waters of growing up, getting to the next markers in your lives, like, okay, marriage, children, getting that huge promotion you've worked for for 10 years, whatever it is."

He continued, "Sometimes getting those things can be as hard as working towards them, and that's, I think, a professional woman's career journey. I think that's something that they go through that we can use Iris as a character to reflect and say, 'It's going to be okay. You all got this.' Right? And men, catch up with it, all right? It's not all about just being the ego person in the room who knows everything. It's okay to have a little self-exploration and question yourself and grow a little bit. It's almost, I call it feminine wisdom, and that's something that a character like Iris has in spades, and thank goodness, because she's going to save everybody's behind with it a couple of times this season."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky" airs March 15th.