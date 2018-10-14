‘The Flash’: Tom Cavanagh Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From 100th Episode

As the Arrowverse heads into production on the “Elseworlds” crossover event, The Flash series regular Tom Cavanagh shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and series star Grant Gustin, apparently taken as Cavanagh directs the hundredth episode of The Flash.

It is likely, but not confirmed, that The Flash #100 takes place during the “Elseworlds” crossover, much like Arrow‘s hundredth episode took place during “Invasion!” two years ago. Cavanagh, for his part, was confirmed as the director of The Flash #100 back in July.

The “Elseworlds” crossover brings together Green Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl as they head to Gotham City to team up with Batwoman and stop a rogue Arkham Asylum scientist.

The story will be the first introduction of Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane/Batwoman, who will get her own pilot shortly thereafter.

Cavanagh plays Harrison Wells — and his many variations from around the multiverse — on The Flash. The newest version of his character, “Sherlock” Wells, has not yet made an appearance on this season.

The “Elseworlds” crossover will likely give The Flash a great opportunity to examine its own legacy, since the premiere was an Easter egg bonanza for longtime fans vocalized by Barry and Iris’s time-lost daughter Nora, who literally represents the future of The Flash’s legacy.

Nora came back with some not-so-great news for Barry — that he disappeared during a Crisis in 2024 and was never seen or heard from again. That ties all the way back to the pilot, when The Flash made its first reference to Barry’s comic book death in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

That story pitted the Monitor against the Anti-Monitor with Earth’s superheroes trapped between them — and The Monitor is expected to make his debut in “Elseworlds,” likely opening a path for Crisis as early as next year’s crossover.

When Arrow‘s hundredth episode fell during “Invasion!,” they had to improvise a bit more, celebrating the show’s history by sticking Oliver Queen inside of a fantasy world on board an alien ship in which he got everything he ever wanted — a peaceful life and a marriage to his childhood sweetheart.

Of course, Barry already has the latter…!

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.