‘The Flash’: Here’s Why the Mystery Girl Is Dawn Allen

The Flash might currently be on midseason hiatus, but it still has plenty of questions that fans are waiting to have answered. Namely – who was that girl at Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West’s (Candice Patton) wedding?

As fans remember, Barry was approached by a mystery waitress girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy) minutes before his church wedding (or well, attempt at a wedding) with Iris. The girl – who fans quickly noticed looked like a perfect combination of Barry and Iris’ genes – explained how excited she was to be there, and then reminded Barry to say “I do.” (Something, by the way, he never officially got a chance to do.)

The assumption that many fans have made is that the mystery girl is some sort of descendant of Barry and Iris. But looking at the evidence, and the current direction of the Arrowverse, it’s pretty easy to assume that the girl is none other than Dawn Allen, the couple’s daughter.

Trial of the Flash

As The Flash fans know, Barry’s life completely changed in the final minutes of this year’s midseason finale when he was framed for the murder of Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands). This set in motion what is believed to be the “Trial of the Flash” storyline from the comics – something that has a unique tie to Dawn.

In the comics, Dawn and her brother are conceived in the 30th century, after Barry runs to that point in time post-trial. While it’s unknown exactly how that could unfold on The Flash – and if the show would even want to venture that far in the future – the idea of Barry and Iris rekindling their relationship post-Ttrial certainly doesn’t seem out of the cards. This would be a pretty easy way to hint at Dawn’s arrival, even if we don’t reconnect with the adult version of her until later.

Anti-Metahuman Act

Aside from “Trial of the Flash”, another element of Dawn’s comic backstory could possibly be unfolding within the Arrowverse.

Earlier in this season of Legends of Tomorrow, fans were introduced to ARGUS’ “Anti-Metahuman Act”, which outlawed any sort of superpowered activity in a dystopian 2042. While this seems like a distant possibility, pieces of it have gradually made their way into the Arrowverse shows, namely with a piece of “Anti-Vigilante Legislation” being voted into law in Arrow‘s Star City.

In the comics, Dawn and Don grow up around a similar sort of society, with Iris encouraging her children to hide their metahuman powers. Because of this, the Tornado Twins idolize their father, as well as their future-displaced uncle, Wally West.

A similar sort of situation could certainly unfold within the Arrowverse, with a few changes here and there. Now that Iris is essentially immune from harm, it isn’t too hard to picture her still kicking around in 2042, parenting her children in a harshly anti-metahuman world. Whether or not Barry would be in the picture – especially with his version of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” still set to happen in 2024 – is yet to be seen.

Family and Parentage

If anything, there’s an argument to be made for Dawn Allen being The Flash‘s mystery girl, and it’s right there in some of the show’s most heartwarming scenes.

The Flash has frequently dealt with the concept of parent and children relationships, particularly with ties to Barry. Essentially since the show’s pilot episode, Barry’s most pivotal dynamics have been with his adopted father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), and his birth father Henry Allen (John Wesley Shipp).

This also has extended to Iris quite a bit with her processing her relationship with her mother Francine (Vanessa Williams) in Season Two, and more recently hinting at her “glowing” during the “Crisis” crossover.

With that in mind, it almost seems unusual for The Flash to skip a generation in Barry and Iris’ lineage, which would be the case if the mystery girl were Jenni Ognats (Dawn’s daughter). Having the mystery girl be Dawn would help take that parent/children focus to a complex – and interesting – level.

The Flash returns from midseason hiatus on January 16, 2018.