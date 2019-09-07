The Flash’s Candice Patton Says Oliver Queen’s Death Will Be Devastating

Season 6 of The Flash is almost here, and fans can’t wait for the show to start up this fall. Candice Patton plays Iris West on the series, and she’s happy to be back with Team Flash. But, things are going to get darker this season in the Arrowverse. Oliver Queen and Arrow started it all at the CW, but the character’s time is growing short. The final season of that show is here as well, and the main character sounds like he won’t be making it out alright. Patton told Comicbook.com her reaction to Oliver Queen’s demise.

“He’s so beloved in all of these cities and by all of these superheroes. I think its going to be devastating. I mean, it’s Oliver Queen. You can’t replace Oliver Queen, you just can’t,” She said.

The loss of Stephen Amell’s character wasn’t the only thing Patton talked about in the interview. She also had a lot to say about how influential Arrow was during its run. The Flash star mentioned that Oliver Queen’s adventures on The CW paved the way for the storytelling that they’re doing now on their show. For her, there is a reason it is called the Arrowverse. The legacy Arrow left is something to be proud of, and the remaining shows are going to send the cast off right.

“It’s really weird, I didn’t notice that until someone said it earlier. We’re the senior class now, it’s crazy,” Patton explained. “You have to give credit to Arrow, they’re the ones who started this. This show, this cast, these producers. They laid the groundwork for what makes these shows successful and we followed the template. We did our own thing, but they really figured out, through trial and error, what makes a show last for eight seasons. We owe them a lot for giving us a pathway to be successful.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is primed to shake up the entire Arrowverse with the fallout from this massive event. Oliver Queen may survive that himself but the show has already telegraphed his demise from very early in the run. Expect some emotions when it finally does happen. Think Superman’s funeral for reference, its likely that every hero across all these shows will feel some kind of way about it.

Some fans talked about renaming the universe the “Flashverse” but Grant Gustin shut all that down during his interview with ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. The Flash wasn’t trying to hear it as he stated, “It stays the Arrowverse. It’s fair.”

How long Oliver Queen has left in the Arrowverse is anyone’s guess. The Flash premieres on October 8th. Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW. Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019.