The Internet Reacts to Wonder Woman’s New Gold Armor

Wonder Woman has been on a rather long break since she stepped into theaters last, but fans are counting down the days until she returns. The heroine is one of the DC Extended Universe’s pillars at this point, putting all eyes on Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins these days. After all, Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to hit theaters next year, and the wait for official images of the film have been difficult on fans.

Now, the wait is over. A brand-new poster for the sequel has dropped, and Wonder Woman looks beyond stunning in a new costume.

As you can see below, the colorful poster is simple enough. The background features an array of colors which intersect to make a ‘W’ honoring Wonder Woman. Of course, the heroine herself can be seen front and center with a costume fans haven’t seen before.

Wonder Woman is decked out in a form-fitting costume that is plated in a vibrant gold color. Her arms are covered by sleeves which lead into her famed wrist bracelets, and it is impossible to miss the shoulder pads she’s rocking. The costume also features a high-neck collar that suits Gadot pretty perfectly, and the new costume is completed with some covered leggings and over-the-knee boots.

If you take a look at the slides below, you will see just how well this brand-new poster is being received by fans. Not only is the image a colorful one, but this golden armor has taken a life of its own within the fandom. The uniform appears to be an amalgamation of looks which Wonder Woman has rocked in the comics, taking from her Golden Eagle look to the one which Finch’s run made famous. Now, hundreds of fans are already planning their next cosplay of the heroine, and you can bet they’re all going to lean into this golden look as Wonder Woman 1984 nears its June 2020 debut.

So, what do you think of the first poster for Wonder Woman 1984? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

