‘The Kitchen’ First Look Photo Released

Your first look at a one-of-a-kind DC Comics movie has officially arrived.

Entertainment Weekly recently debuted the first look at The Kitchen, an upcoming mob drama that is based on the Vertigo Comics series of the same name. The photo, which you can check out below, features Claire (Elizabeth Moss), Kathy (Melissa McCarthy), and Ruby (Tiffany Haddish) in their best ’70s flair.

A second photo features director Andrea Berloff, who is best known for penning Straight Outta Compton, directing on set.

The Kitchen will follow a trio of New York housewives in the 1970s, who end up taking over their families’ criminal enterprises after their mobster husbands are sent to jail. At first, these three women are underestimated by their peers, but the wives become even more successful at running the organized crime game than their husbands were.

“I was excited by the idea of placing women in a position and world in which we don’t normally see them,” Berloff explains in the interview.

“It’s about these individuals instead of the Mafia as an entity,” McCarthy added. “It was more about three people who are put down and held back finally breaking out. There was much more humanity to it, which also made it scarier.”

“They’re nobody special necessarily,” Moss said of the film’s main characters. “but they’re people that have a story to tell.”

The Kitchen will also star Domnhall Gleeson as a Vietnam vet-turned-hitman, with Margo Martindale, Brian d’Arcy James, and Bill Camp also set to appear.

“I wanted that excitement of women in a Mob movie to permeate through the casting, so I cast people you wouldn’t expect across the board,” Berloff explains. “If we’re defying stereotypes, let’s defy them all over. Who says women can’t run the Mafia? Who says comedians can’t do drama?”

The Kitchen will arrive in theaters on September 20, 2019.