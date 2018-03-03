DC’s ‘The Kitchen’ Gets a 2019 Release Date

New Line Cinema has set the release date for Vertigo/DC Entertainment adaptation of The Kitchen as of September 20, 2019.

Set in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen in New York City, the story of The Kitchen is an adaptation of the comic book created by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle that follows three tough mob wives who take over the business after their husbands land in jail. At first, they were underestimated by their peers, but the wives become even more successful at organized crime than their husbands were.

New Line first cast Tiffany Haddish as one of the film’s stars. Haddish began to become known through her roles on The Carmichael Show and Keanu, but her breakout role came in last year’s comedy Girls Trip.

She’ll be joined by Melissa McCarthy, who was cast in a continuing partnership between herself and New Line Cinema. McCarthy previously starred in New Line’s Tammy and returned for the upcoming New Line film Life of the Party.

Andrea Berloff, the writer of Straight Outta Compton, will direct The Kitchen and pen the screenplay. This will be Berloff’s directorial debut. Michael De Luca is producing the film.

The Kitchen is not the only DC Comics movie that New Line is working on. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam movie is also being developed under the New Line umbrella.