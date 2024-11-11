The Penguin: Who Dies in the Finale?

The Penguin has delivered some truly heartwrenching moments throughout the season, and several shocking ones as well, and yet somehow the finale found a way to go above and beyond in both categories. There have been several deaths that marked key turning points in season 1, but Penguin saved some of the biggest impacts for last, with several deaths and 1 near-death experience all carrying major ramifications for not just The Penguin but also the entirety of Gotham City. We’re breaking down everything that happened right here, and big spoilers are coming in from here on out.

A Mother’s Hate

Oz and his mother Francis had a complicated relationship by all accounts even before the previous episode, which unearthed the revelation that Oz killed his brothers. The relationship somehow becomes considerably more complex in the finale after it’s revealed that Francis knew Oz killed them, which is brought to light thanks to Sofia and Dr. Rush. They’ve captured Francine and Oz, and Sofia is determined to finally see that brutal truth see the light of day.

After a traumatic confrontation that has Francis finally tell Oz she hates him and stab him in the stomach with a broken bottle, she starts to see her two dead sons, who appear drenched in water, and after speaking to them she starts to mumble and her vision is blurred, leading to her passing out on the floor. While she is taken to the hospital, it’s revealed later that she suffered a massive stroke, and because of her overall health and age, she isn’t likely to recover.

After Oz scores a new spot in Gotham’s underworld, he finally has the penthouse he promised her so long ago and has her in a hospital bed looking out at the city from his new home. He talks to her about finally making it and doing exactly what he promised, and as the camera gets closer to Francis, you can see tears start to flow from her eyes, but she is still unable to move or communicate.

A Violent Takeover

While Francis is still alive, her fate isn’t that hopeful or inspiring, even if Oz thinks he’s finally giving her what she wants. The way he makes that happen is in the form of a violent takeover, though it isn’t just Sofia he dethrones. Sofia puts a bounty on Oz’s head to all of the various crime families in Gotham, and whoever delivers him first gets her kingdom, as she is leaving Gotham behind.

It’s Link who reaches out to Vic to see if Oz is with him, but Link is the one person who helped prevent Vic from getting shot during Vic’s passionate speech about taking back their city. Sofia gets a call that says the family has captured Oz, and they meet up for the transfer, but then Oz smiles and Link and the rest of the family kill Francois and all of Sofia’s men.

As Oz explains to Sofia, the top guys were all too busy feeding themselves to notice everyone around them was starving, and Link is just one of the people who feel this way. That’s what leads to all of the crime family heads having their crews assassinate them in various ways, and they are all loyal in some way to Penguin. All of the top guys are now dead, and new leaders take their place from here on out.

The Death That Hurts Most

After the takeover, Oz and Vic are looking out on the city and sharing a drink, taking a moment to celebrate their victory. Oz tells Vic that he did a great job, and that talking to Link was a smart move. Oz also says that he couldn’t have done this without Vic, and it’s just the two of them.

Then Vic tells Oz thank you for taking a chance on him, and that he looks at him not just as a boss or ally, but as family. Oz says “Oh Vic”, and then says the next place he goes Vic can’t go with him. Vic asks what he means, and Oz says he’s learned he can’t have family be a weak point. He has his arm around Vic and then locks in a hold and starts to choke Vic. Vic keeps struggling and telling Oz to stop, but Oz looks the other way as he tells Vic he’s a great kid with a great heart.

It’s a heartbreaking sequence, especially when Vic stops fighting back. Oz lets Vice slump to the ground and then rifles through his wallet and takes his cash and his license. Oz looks at his license and then throws it into the water as he walks away.

What did you think of The Penguin finale?