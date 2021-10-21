The Rock’s Enthusiasm Has Kevin Smith Ready For Black Adam

Kevin Smith is absolutely ready for Black Adam because of The Rock’s enthusiasm. The argument can be made that no one was as excited for DC FanDome than Dwayne Johnson. It makes a lot of sense why because the movie star has been biding his time to have this character unveiled for the world to see. On Fatman Beyond, Smith and Marc Bernadin talk about how much they’re looking forward to seeing Black Adam on the big screen. The filmmaker explained that he didn’t have a ton of backstory on the character, but Johnson’s effusive delivery made him want to look into it more. That’s going to be a challenge for DC as the movie nears release. This isn’t Superman or Batman or even Wonder Woman. However, they do have one ace in the back pocket. People love The Rock, and they have for a long time. So, if he can continue to harness that raw electrifying charisma, that will go a long way. Check out what the two hosts had to say down below:

“Lord knows The Rock has been waiting years to do this. He was so enthusiastic,” Smith began. “The hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change. He is so deeply invested. He’s going to make me like Black Adam. A character I’ve never really cared about that much. His enthusiasm is infectious.”

Previously, Johnson explained the road here on Instagram, “Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now. And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project,” he told the fans. “Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years [in the making]. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required patience by all of us as partners, and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago.”

During last year’s FanDome, he also said, “There are many variations and iterations of Black Adam that we have all fallen in love with over the years, and what I can promise you is a Black Adam that I feel in my heart is the right one to root our story in the beginning, this origin story,” Johnson told the virtual crowd. “This is a character that will possess all the qualities that we have loved, regardless of what variation of Black Adam you’ve loved.”

